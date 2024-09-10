GOOD OMENS Season Three Paused at Amazon

News broke last week about about Disney’s adaptation of The Graveyard Book being canceled. Now, Amazon is pumping the brakes on the third and final season of Good Omens, Gaiman’s fantasy drama. The show was preparing to shoot in Scotland when the decision was made.

The series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant ended its second season on a cliffhanger. According to Deadline, the show may have “possible production changes,” but no official word about the next season has been shared. Gaiman has been involved in the Emmy-nominated show, serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Good Omens was cowritten by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett and published in 1990.