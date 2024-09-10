GOOD OMENS Season Three Paused at Amazon
News broke last week about about Disney’s adaptation of The Graveyard Book being canceled. Now, Amazon is pumping the brakes on the third and final season of Good Omens, Gaiman’s fantasy drama. The show was preparing to shoot in Scotland when the decision was made.
The series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant ended its second season on a cliffhanger. According to Deadline, the show may have “possible production changes,” but no official word about the next season has been shared. Gaiman has been involved in the Emmy-nominated show, serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Good Omens was cowritten by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett and published in 1990.
Earlier this year, several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Gaiman. The author denies the allegations, though at least one victim has come forward with proof of a financial settlement and nondisclosure agreement about the incident.
Amazon did not specify that the accusations are the reason for the pause on Good Omens, but it is the third studio to halt a Gaiman-affiliated project in the last couple of weeks. In addition to The Graveyard Book, Netflix canceled Dead Boy Detectives after a single season in late August. No news has been reported on the second season of Netflix’s Sandman.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
