Disney has Paused Neil Gaiman THE GRAVEYARD BOOK Adaptation in Light of Sexual Assault Allegations

Given the fact that there was no cast attached to the current adaptation of The Graveyard Book and it’s been stuck in adaptation purgatory for over a decade, it’s hard to know if the adaptation would have been made regardless of the allegations against Gaiman, though they certainly would contribute to the decision. Officially, the project is not cancelled, just “paused,” but it’s hard to imagine that Disney will be eager to unpause it any time soon.

