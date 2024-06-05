Meet Me on the Lanai: Readings Recs for Each of The Golden Girls

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

I’m a person who likes a little white noise to fall asleep to, often opting for a sleep story or meditation to help me drift off to dreamland. One of my other favorite ways to turn my brain off before bed is to watch (or listen to, really), shows I know inside and out so I won’t be too tempted to pay too much attention; on most nights, that means episodes of The Golden Girls via Hulu.

The series aired from 1985 to 1992 and was a staple in the Diaz household, a show my mom would let me watch with her when I was too young to get most of the humor. I came back to the show as an adult when I caught it on syndication, buying all seven seasons on DVD within weeks. It has remained one of my favorite shows for decades now, a brilliant, comedic masterpiece about four women of a certain age doing life together as widows and divorcées in Miami. They truly live, laugh, and love together, and then talk about it all over slices of cheesecake.