First Color Kindle Announced by Amazon
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon has just announced a slew of new and upgraded e-reader devices. Among them is the company’s first ever color e-reader: the Kindle Colorsoft.
Since the Kindle’s release in 2007, the e-reading device has had a black-and-white screen to prevent pixelation, but the new Colorsoft doesn’t just offer soft colors. The 7-inch display minimizes stray light, has a layered coating to improve optical performance, and a battery that lasts weeks.
The new Kindle Colorsoft can be preordered now for $279.99, and ships out October 30th.
Learn more about the device on CNBC and on the Amazon information page.
