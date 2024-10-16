First Color Kindle Announced by Amazon

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Amazon has just announced a slew of new and upgraded e-reader devices. Among them is the company’s first ever color e-reader: the Kindle Colorsoft.

Since the Kindle’s release in 2007, the e-reading device has had a black-and-white screen to prevent pixelation, but the new Colorsoft doesn’t just offer soft colors. The 7-inch display minimizes stray light, has a layered coating to improve optical performance, and a battery that lasts weeks.