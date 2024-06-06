In 2022, I wrote about the emergence of “Hide the Pride.” Started by a Catholic advocacy group, this “movement” encourages people to petition the library to remove LGBTQ books from the collection and to check out all the LGBTQ books on Pride displays, especially children’s books, to keep them out of circulation. Many people go a step further, either hiding queer books within the library, refusing to return the borrowed books, or simply stealing them.

We’re now in the third year of “Hide the Pride,” and libraries are still reporting this behavior. Book bans on LGBTQ books have been on the rise for years, and this is another censorship attempt. I’m not going to spend any time arguing why LGBTQ books should be in the library — it should be a given that queer people belong in public libraries, and that queer families and kids should have representation of themselves in the materials.