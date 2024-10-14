brown-skinned Black woman reading in a stariway
The Goods

Etsy Finds for Your Dark Academia Wardrobe

'Tis the season for all things darkly academic, and here are a few wardrobe items that will go well with your copy of THE SECRET HISTORY.

Erica Ezeifedi

Associate Editor

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_.

I’ve been an admirer of the dark academia aesthetic since I first came across it around 2019 or so. I never went out of my way to dress in the style, but I always thought it was one of those things that was cute for others, if you know what I mean.

Well, turns out, I’m also actually a fan of books that fit under the aesthetic umbrella as well — Vita Nostra left me wanting more, and Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House and Hell Bent tickled the parts of my brain that want academia, magic, and a little (literal) demon time. And, having just finished An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson, I’m now in a little dark academia mood. Who knows, I may finally pick up Donna Tartt’s hefty 559-page The Secret History.

Catch this darkly academic mood with me by sporting the gothic jewelry and ancient Greek and literature-inspired fashion below.

Moth pendant
GothicOrbJewelry on Etsy
GothicOrbJewelry on Etsy

This moth pendant would fit right in in Alexis Henderson’s An Academy for Liars. $33

Leaf Necklace in Gold & Silver
BijouMinuMinu on Etsy

More jewelry, this time the kind that will have you feeling like a Greek deity. $34

Dark Academia Aesthetic Style Bundle Mystery Box
Image courtesy of
TheBoldEclecticShop on Etsy

I’ve heard of mystery book bundles on Etsy, but never one for clothing, but it makes sense. And, this intuitive stylist gets points for using upcycled and thrifted pieces. $48+

The Classics Student Bookish Bundle
ShopOfTheCourtier on Etsy

This bundle is closer to what I usually see — it’s more bookish, and comes with an antique ink well, a thrifted cardigan, and even a copy of The Secret History by Donna Tartt. $65

Persephone Greek Mythology Pomegranate Shirt
MoonSilkSerenity on Etsy

This Persephone & Co. T-shirt is deliciously gothic, with the perfect pop of color. $20+

The Fates Shirt
onesundaystory on Etsy

You’ll need more than one option to show your devotion to the Western literary canon, of course, and the color scheme of this shirt is so perfectly dark academia. $29+

Dark Academia Shirt, Latin Phrase Shirt
PumpkinPineStudio on Etsy

This shirt also apparently would do well in a light academia wardrobe. The range! $27+

Plant Lover Sweatshirt
CustomTeeBar on Etsy

Everything so far has mostly been varying shades of black, brown, and beige, so this mostly green sweatshirt is a welcome expansion of earthy tones (though, you can also get other colors!). $18+

Pleated Pants with Pockets
OceanaLinenHouse on Etsy

These pleated bottoms with pockets go well with any of the tops listed above, go up to size 16, and come in a few different colors. $70

OLD BOOKS Natural Perfume Oil
ApothescaryScents on Etsy

Of course, scent is also part of a wardrobe, and this Old Books perfume oil will have you smelling like you’ve been musing on the Muses in a library all day. $14+

If you want more Dark Academia goodies, here are jewelry and reading nook options. To expand your wardrobe even more, here are librarian shirts and sweatshirts.