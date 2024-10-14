Etsy Finds for Your Dark Academia Wardrobe

'Tis the season for all things darkly academic, and here are a few wardrobe items that will go well with your copy of THE SECRET HISTORY.

I’ve been an admirer of the dark academia aesthetic since I first came across it around 2019 or so. I never went out of my way to dress in the style, but I always thought it was one of those things that was cute for others, if you know what I mean. Well, turns out, I’m also actually a fan of books that fit under the aesthetic umbrella as well — Vita Nostra left me wanting more, and Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House and Hell Bent tickled the parts of my brain that want academia, magic, and a little (literal) demon time. And, having just finished An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson, I’m now in a little dark academia mood. Who knows, I may finally pick up Donna Tartt’s hefty 559-page The Secret History.