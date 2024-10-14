Etsy Finds for Your Dark Academia Wardrobe
I’ve been an admirer of the dark academia aesthetic since I first came across it around 2019 or so. I never went out of my way to dress in the style, but I always thought it was one of those things that was cute for others, if you know what I mean.
Well, turns out, I’m also actually a fan of books that fit under the aesthetic umbrella as well — Vita Nostra left me wanting more, and Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House and Hell Bent tickled the parts of my brain that want academia, magic, and a little (literal) demon time. And, having just finished An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson, I’m now in a little dark academia mood. Who knows, I may finally pick up Donna Tartt’s hefty 559-page The Secret History.
Catch this darkly academic mood with me by sporting the gothic jewelry and ancient Greek and literature-inspired fashion below.
This moth pendant would fit right in in Alexis Henderson’s An Academy for Liars. $33
More jewelry, this time the kind that will have you feeling like a Greek deity. $34
I’ve heard of mystery book bundles on Etsy, but never one for clothing, but it makes sense. And, this intuitive stylist gets points for using upcycled and thrifted pieces. $48+
This bundle is closer to what I usually see — it’s more bookish, and comes with an antique ink well, a thrifted cardigan, and even a copy of The Secret History by Donna Tartt. $65
This Persephone & Co. T-shirt is deliciously gothic, with the perfect pop of color. $20+
You’ll need more than one option to show your devotion to the Western literary canon, of course, and the color scheme of this shirt is so perfectly dark academia. $29+
This shirt also apparently would do well in a light academia wardrobe. The range! $27+
Everything so far has mostly been varying shades of black, brown, and beige, so this mostly green sweatshirt is a welcome expansion of earthy tones (though, you can also get other colors!). $18+
These pleated bottoms with pockets go well with any of the tops listed above, go up to size 16, and come in a few different colors. $70
Of course, scent is also part of a wardrobe, and this Old Books perfume oil will have you smelling like you’ve been musing on the Muses in a library all day. $14+
If you want more Dark Academia goodies, here are jewelry and reading nook options. To expand your wardrobe even more, here are librarian shirts and sweatshirts.