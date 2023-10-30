Create a Dark Academia Reading Nook with these Classic and Creepy Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana. View All posts by Isabelle Popp

If you have a chair and a side table of some sort, you have the space to create an amazing, atmospheric reading nook. Leave the rest to me. With a few accessories, you can transform a space into a place where arcane knowledge and possibly dark magic abounds. The great thing about creating a dark academic vibe in your reading space is that it delivers year-round flair, even if its power peaks at the same time as the autumn leaves color. So what does it take?

To me, establishing a dark academic vibe is about surrounding yourself with things that are (or appear to be) old. Dark academia fans resonate with characters who have a passion for finding knowledge, especially secret and forbidden knowledge. That manifests with decor that evokes a library, a cabinet of curiosities, and a witch’s lair at the same time. Your reading space is not the place for minimalism. There need to be piles of books, art to rest your eyes on, a candle for some light (or a little incantation; I’m not going to tell you what to do), and something to hold a hot drink. So, if you’re looking to bring some dark academia maximalism to your space, you’re sure to find something fun and eerie in this collection.

Dark Academia Goodies If you’re a fan of The Secret History, you simply need this slyly referential mug. $21

For light to read by, how about some taper candles in these vintage candlesticks? $54 for a pair.

If you’re squeamish about actual taxidermy, this embroidered butterfly shadowbox is a convincing alternative. $31

All your books need a creepy ex-libris stamp. This skull and raven beauty is perfectly suited to the task. $31

You obviously need some old leatherbound books. Choose a color scheme and start a collection of beautiful vintage books. $33 for five books.

This veiled lady candle is sad, spooky, and beautiful all at the same time, just like you. $31

How fun would your reading journal be hidden in a personalized faux-vintage journal? $25

A cameo on a velvet ribbon is just the thing to keep your page. $12

A gorgeous tooled leather journal is the ideal place to write down your secrets. $117

Every reading chair needs a pillow. This William Morris frog pillow is exquisite. $60

A scarab beetle throw blanket will keep the chill away. $88

If you prefer tea, this spiderweb tea cup is the perfect mix of beautiful and creepy. $89

Every reading nook needs a plant. Hang yours in a skull planter. $27

Which cameo bookmark has the best dark academia vibes? I’ll say the bee. $16.

A dandelion paperweight is a practical botanical specimen and a great memento mori. $40

With a backdrop of botanical wallpaper, the vibes of your reading nook will be impeccable. $275 and up.

