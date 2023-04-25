Dark Academia Jewelry for Would-Be Dark Students

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s unsurprising that as a person who would literally always be in school if my finances allowed for it, I love dark academia in all of its forms. Whether it’s a realistic story of scholastic rivalry gone very wrong, like Donna Tartt’s classic, The Secret History, or something more mysterious and magical, like Catherine House, I am here for all of it, including dark academia jewelry.

I know that I am not the only one who has purchased a necklace and pretended that it’s a mysterious amulet with some connection to my burgeoning powers or secret past. Was I a teenager when this happened or was it, perhaps, last week? I’ll never tell.

Dark academia vibes are a little witchy, a little Victorian, and a little bit private school — at least to those of us who attended public schools. Titles like Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo and A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik allow me, a person with a documented love of course catalogs and new notebooks, to imagine myself back…even if I don’t necessarily want my extra school with a side of being hunted by supernatural beings or hunting monsters myself. But if that’s the price one has to pay, well, that’s fine. I have my pretend amulet and it sounds way better than student loans.

What says “dark academia” even louder than collar pins? Collar pins with raven skulls, that’s what. $27

Maybe you’re studying at a sword school or a place where you want to show the things that live in the walls that you can defend yourself with ear swords. $17+

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Sometimes you’re not just a student at the school of dark magic — sometimes you’re the teacher. In that case, this brooch would be perfect for a special occasion or whenever you need to keep an extra eye on something. $49

This snake ring is adjustable…rather like the allegiances of some of your classmates. $49

This necklace looks like it might get you initiated into a secret society. $17

What a lovely brooch for the upcoming school social. What kind of stone is that? Cursed, you say? $28

These silver twig earrings are to commemorate the bare branches that seem to tap on your window every night. $17

Here is a set of three rings to share with your new school friends or to keep for yourself. $31

With this pomegranate necklace you can just smile mysteriously when your roommate asks where you spent your winter break. (The underworld. You spent it in the underworld.) $23

This beautiful ring is my pick for “statement jewelry that carries a dark secret.” $128

This Medusa ring will stop them in their tracks. $101

Finally, a necklace featuring Lucifer so that you can either entrap him or declare your allegiance. $101

If you still can’t get enough dark academia jewelry and books in your life, check out our list of 8 Brilliant Dark Academia Books by Authors of Color. If you’re totally confused, try this explainer on what dark academia is.