8 Books About Transgender Characters with a Happily Ever After

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

Growing up, the stories I had access to about transgender people all ended in tragedy. After coming out for the first time to my then-therapist, he recommended I watch The Danish Girl “to feel less alone.” Needless to say, this did not give me a hopeful portrait of what my own life might look like.

Frustrated, I sought out stories that ended happily—YA in my late teens and romance novels in my early twenties. I believed that if these characters could find somewhere they belonged, then I could, too. That sustained me through many heavy days, especially in the early years of my transition.