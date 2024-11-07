8 Books About Transgender Characters with a Happily Ever After
Growing up, the stories I had access to about transgender people all ended in tragedy. After coming out for the first time to my then-therapist, he recommended I watch The Danish Girl “to feel less alone.” Needless to say, this did not give me a hopeful portrait of what my own life might look like.
Frustrated, I sought out stories that ended happily—YA in my late teens and romance novels in my early twenties. I believed that if these characters could find somewhere they belonged, then I could, too. That sustained me through many heavy days, especially in the early years of my transition.
I believe stories that capture suffering are important, too, for different reasons. But there are times when the heaviness weighs on me. Sometimes, when I am afraid of what my own future will hold, I want to read stories about trans folks where it turns out alright for them. I haven’t lost that desire for stories that bring hope.
These eight book recommendations—ranging from cozy science fiction to contemporary romance—all star transgender and nonbinary characters whose stories end with a HEA (happily ever after). For whatever reason you seek them out, I hope they bring hope to your life when you need it most.
Hold Me by Courtney Milan
A friendly anonymous comment leads to a months-long correspondence and more than a little chemistry for emergency preparedness expert Maria Lopez. Little does she know her online crush is none other than her IRL rival Jay na Thalang.
Key Lime Sky by Al Hess
When nonbinary pie enthusiast Denver Bryant’s accidentally captures UFO evidence in small town Wyoming, xir blog explodes in popularity. Now it’s up to xem—with the help of local bartender Ezra Miramontes—to investigate a string of disappearances that may have a link to their footage.
Heartwaves by Anita Kelly
Following her mentor’s sudden death, Mae Kellerman channels her grief into something beautiful: a death party and casting ceremony by the Oregon coast he loved. She’s also determined to open a queer bookstore in the perfect empty storefront with her inheritance…if only its irritating (and cute) owner Dell McCleary trusted her enough to part with it.
A Milky Way Home by Hsinju Chen
Burned out by his Seattle tech job, Yen-Chen Chang quits and visits small town Clover Hill in search of self-discovery. But a meet-cute with pianist Florence Hong-Lam Ho—and her adorable shih tzu mix Milk Puff—makes him wonder if he’s found more than just a vacation spot.
They Ain’t Proper by M.B. Guel
Lou Ramirez is a loner by nature, and the last thing they want is to be tied down. When Clementine Castellanos knocks on their door seeking a way out of family debt, however, they take her in. As the days pass, their quiet companionship becomes something more, and when secrets from their pasts reemerge, even that can’t tear them apart.
Pack of Her Own by Elena Abbott
Following a messy breakup, Natalie Donovan takes up a friend’s offer to stay at their family cabin while things settle. Growing close to local diner owner Wren Carne complicates what was supposed to be a temporary situation—even more so when she learns that Wren is a werewolf and they are destined to be together.
Chef’s Choice by TJ Alexander
When unexpected layoffs put tension on her budget, Luna O’Shea makes a perhaps ill-advised deal with culinary media heir Jean-Pierre. She’ll pose as his fake girlfriend and help him prepare for a cooking competition that he must pass to secure his inheritance. As the deadline looms, Luna and Jean-Pierre realize they’ve grown fond of each other and can’t imagine saying goodbye.
TJ Alexander is an author to watch for trans and enby rom-coms. Keep an eye out next spring for their upcoming Regency romance A Gentleman’s Gentleman, starring an eccentric transmasc aristocrat and his charming valet.
Sunset Springs by Kacen Callender
Charlie isn’t thrilled about returning to his hometown in his late twenties. But he soon discovers that he’s not the only one back home. A chance encounter with his former classmate Jackson quickly turns romantic and leaves Charlie questioning what he wants the future to look like.
For more queer reading recommendations, dive into 10 of the Best Trans Historical Fiction Books—including The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar.