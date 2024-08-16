The Bureau of Nooks and Crannies, and Other Library News for August 16, 2024

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Let’s catch up on all of the news that library workers can use.

Somehow, I got most of my to-do list checked off during my last day of work before vacation, so now I have two weeks to blissfully ignore all emails and Slack messages! It’s a great way to close out summer at the library.

L.A. artist Andy Crocker has developed the Bureau of Nooks and Crannies , an immersive, whimsical scavenger hunt puzzle across the L.A. Public Library system.

Philadelphia is looking to reinstate school libraries with the help of a $150,000 federal grant.

Here’s the trailer for Uglies, which is being released on Netflix.

Censorship News

How to explain book bans to those who want to understand.

Open Road Integrated Media has started a new marketing service called the Free Voices Geo-Targeting initiative, which is designed to send materials about specific books to readers in 10 states where book banning is the most prevalent.

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators hosted an online “UnBanning Books” panel to provide practical strategies for supporting intellectual freedom in local communities.

“The subcommittee formed to advise on the public libraries’ book-selection policy was dissolved during a Corpus Christi [TX] Library Board meeting Friday. With the subcommittee unable to resolve a 2-2 stalemate, a recommendation couldn’t be made to the complete library board to change the Corpus Christi Public Libraries’ policy.”

(Paywalled): Student info was included in a list of 103,000 books pulled from Brevard County Schools (FL).

Worcester Public Library (MA) closed all branches last week after a library worker was attacked with a skateboard. This is going under censorship news because the increase in violence towards library workers is directly related to the ongoing push to defund and censor libraries.

(Paywalled): Carroll County Public Schools (MD) have banned 21 books in total and restricted access to others.

How a regional library in Virginia is being dismantled while debating “sexually explicit themes.”

A petition was filed last week to cut funding in half for the Lawrence County Library (AR). However, the Arkansas Library Board has again refused to block funds for certain public libraries.

Book restrictions in Indiana pressure public schools and libraries to remove books.

Iowa’s book banning law has been allowed to go into effect.

(Paywalled): The Salt Lake Tribune looks at how books can be banned from every public school in the state of Utah.

A judge has ordered the Mat-Su School District (AK) to return a number of challenged books to library shelves.

Books & Authors in the News

Algerian boxer and gold medalist Imane Khelif has filed a cyber harassment lawsuit against Elon Musk and JK Rowling for their disparaging comments about the boxer’s gender during the Olympics.

Obama has released his Summer 2024 reading list! (And I’m also loving that Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song” is the first song listed on his summer playlist!)

Numbers & Trends

AI could ruin kids’ critical-thinking skills.

The most-read books on Goodreads last week.

The best-selling books of the week.

Award News

Imani Perry has won the inaugural Inside Literary Prize, the first literary award to be judged and selected entirely by currently incarcerated people.

A look at how UK book festivals are hoping to survive without the financial sponsorship of Baillie Gifford.

Bookish Curiosities & Miscellaneous

Pope Francis says that future priests should read poetry and fiction to nurture human sympathy.

Here’s what we’re missing in the “men don’t read books” discourse.

If you’re a fan of Hot Ones and romance novels, Walmart has announced a line of special edition hot sauces inspired by spicy romance books.

Are you ready for a lit girl summer?

Are books going the way of vinyl records?

How modern book clubs are flipping the script.

The hidden racism of book cover design.

On the Riot

What is immersion reading?

And Here’s a Cat Photo!

Dini and Jonesy were being helpful boys and made sure I packed the essentials for our vacation!

All right, friends, I’ll be back next week! Alaska, here I come!

—Katie McLain Horner, @kt_librarylady on Twitter.