Don’t Rain on My Parade: Books Set at Pride Celebrations

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Pride Month! Move over December, because everyone knows June is when the real fun happens. The days are sunny, rainbow flags abound, and the gays are on parade. Some of my most treasured personal memories are set against a backdrop of Pride parades and festivals, so it’s no wonder that I can’t resist a book set around Pride either. Check out these festive fiction books set at Pride celebrations for children and adults.

Some of these books are structured entirely around Pride month festivities, while others only drop into Pride parades of queer protests for brief moments. But these books, much like today’s queer communities, are indelibly changed by opportunities to gather in public spaces to celebrate and advocate for what matters to them. Pride celebrations have long been the site of conflict and disagreement. My earliest Pride memories from the early 2000s come hand-in-hand with memories of homophobic and transphobic protestors shouting on the sidelines. In the year 2024, Pridegoers again find themselves trying to drown out religious and right-wing hate with celebrations of love, joy, and the beautiful diversity of our community.