Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina.

It’s summertime again, and the beach is calling! The lure of the sand and sunshine is always strong for me, but it’s especially strong when you’re a bibliophile who happens to love bringing your books with you to the beach. If beach + books = joy for you, too, then now could be a fantastic time to up your readerly beach game.

With all the talented makers out there, there’s a plethora of bookish beach swag available to satisfy even the most selective bookworms. That might mean finding standard beach items (like towels and water bottles) that showcase your bookish predilections. Or it might mean locating popular reading accessories (like bookmarks and book stands) that are designed with beach-going in mind. After all, as wonderful as the beach is, the presence of all that sun and sand and water means it’s not exactly the most hospitable environment for books.