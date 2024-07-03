X Marks the Spot: Fun Bookish Beach Swag
It’s summertime again, and the beach is calling! The lure of the sand and sunshine is always strong for me, but it’s especially strong when you’re a bibliophile who happens to love bringing your books with you to the beach. If beach + books = joy for you, too, then now could be a fantastic time to up your readerly beach game.
With all the talented makers out there, there’s a plethora of bookish beach swag available to satisfy even the most selective bookworms. That might mean finding standard beach items (like towels and water bottles) that showcase your bookish predilections. Or it might mean locating popular reading accessories (like bookmarks and book stands) that are designed with beach-going in mind. After all, as wonderful as the beach is, the presence of all that sun and sand and water means it’s not exactly the most hospitable environment for books.
But that’s no reason you can’t build a cozy little book nook for yourself on the shore. I like to think of it as a book nerd’s version of a sandcastle: a comfy little corner of library-esque paradise that you can create right there by the waves.
So go ahead and treat yourself or that special book lover in your life to all the happy feels with some bookish beach swag to help you burn through your summer reading list in style!
This cute bookish girl cozy ($8) will keep your canned beverages nice and cool on a hot day at the beach.
Prefer an insulated container for your drink? Consider this I’m With the Banned tumbler ($35) with a stylish graphic showcasing (you guessed it) banned books.
This pop-up book stand ($16) offers the perfect setup for a leisurely reading session on the sand. It’s plastic (and available in a variety of colors), so it’ll withstand the elements.
Every reader needs a bookmark, and this personalized book club bookmark ($5) is laminated on both sides. That means it’ll keep your page even if you’re reading in a splash zone! (One hopes the book you’re reading holds up as well….)
Tote bags are a beach day must-have, and this highly customizable book tote bag ($50) is an amazing one for bibliophiles. You can customize the bag and handle colors, but even more awesome is the option to enter 16 specific books (title and author) to appear on the bag!
Give your footwear a literary twist with these book-themed flip-flops ($23). Available in multiple sizes and design variations, they’re a fun treat!
Sun protection is important, and this Shh I’m Reading sun hat ($22) will keep you covered all day long.
For bibliophiles who want to get in a little fun and games at the beach, this Get Lost in a Book frisbee ($11) is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
If you’re feeling splurgy, this bookshelf cornhole set ($290) is a beautiful addition to any beach day.
This customizable book lover’s beach towel ($50) allows you to choose up to 10 book titles to appear on the towel. You also get to choose the background color and can even add your name or other text to make your towel extra personal!
If you’re looking for a beach blanket and some books to read on it, this one’s for you. You can buy this beach blanket featuring the words “Summer on the Island” ($35+) from bestselling author Brenda Novak’s store, and for an additional $20 per title, you can add as many autographed books of your choice as you want from an available 8 titles. How cool is that??
Still Searching for Bookish Beach Goods?
If you’re trying to find the perfect towel, look no further than this list of book-themed beach towels! You can also browse these summer reading accessories or select some titles from this list of steamy beach reads to pack in your book bag this summer.