Check Out These Bookish Beach Towels to Keep Your Beach Reads Dry

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I might be landlocked in the middle of Iowa but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a good bookish beach towel. Why, just a few weeks ago I went to a family get-together at a state park with a body of water in it. And as my brother-in-law said at the time, that body of water had what “could loosely be described as a beach.” Guess what we all had? Beach towels!

Unfortunately, my beach towel was a blue and white striped bore of a beach towel. Which got me to thinking: Surely there are bookish beach towels out there? So before I head on my next international vacation to lovely Iceland and its geothermal baths, I’m going to have to grab myself and my partner a couple of bookish beach towels.

Right out of the gate, I’m going to bow to our Netherlands readers with this vintage Jip and Janneke beach towel. $36.

This bookish octopus beach towel is making me pretty jealous of octopuses. I’d love to walk around holding multiple books, a tea cup, and a teapot — and still have tentacles to spare! $35.

It doesn’t get much simpler or more bookish than this beach towel with books on it. $35.

Now this looks relaxing! A beach towel with a cozy chair, a stack of books, and a not-too-annoying bookish refrain. $35.

These bookmark beach towels can be personalized with your initials. $30.

I love that this beach towel has a living room scene on it. It’s not the most beachy theme, but it does depict a relaxing scene of a comfy person on a cozy couch. $38.

Another personalized beach towel for a bookworm, this one allows you to put a full name. The background is perfect for folks who want to keep it simple with books and cool glasses. $28.

Hubba hubba, this vintage beach towel has books, eyeglasses, tunes, and, of course, this curvaceous hottie I’d like to make pals with. $48.

Taking a cool beach towel to paradise is always fun, especially when it’s a bookish beach towel that itself defines what paradise is! $38.

You can also showcase your love for comic books with this comics beach towel. Boom! Pow! indeed! $53.99.

I have my work cut out for me, trying to figure out which of these bookish beach towels is the right companion for my next trip to a sort-of beach. In the meantime, I’ll be chewing over what makes a book a beach read in the first place.