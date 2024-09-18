Goodies for Lovers of ’90s Witch Shows and Movies

If you're down for a way to rep your cutely witchy nostalgia, here are some goodies for all the lovers of '90s witch shows and movies.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_. View All posts by Erica Ezeifedi

The past week, I was randomly looking around on Etsy for some Kindle/laptop decorations when I came across something that sent me down a rabbit hole. I saw this sticker, and I was like, how did you know my childhood?! Growing up, I’d always gravitated to witches. I think it was probably because—in addition to being drawn to the fantastical—I loved seeing powerful women. It was a little disheartening, though, that there weren’t as many brown-skinned magical girlies for me to fawn over, but I have been seeing more of them lately. There was, of course, Rachel True holding it down in the ’90s cult classic The Craft (she has a gorgeous tarot deck now, if you’re interested), but we’ve also gotten Tati Gabrielle as Prudence in the updated Sabrina show, and some of these witchy manga are getting adapted, which means even more representation on screen.