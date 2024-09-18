Goodies for Lovers of ’90s Witch Shows and Movies
The past week, I was randomly looking around on Etsy for some Kindle/laptop decorations when I came across something that sent me down a rabbit hole. I saw this sticker, and I was like, how did you know my childhood?!
Growing up, I’d always gravitated to witches. I think it was probably because—in addition to being drawn to the fantastical—I loved seeing powerful women. It was a little disheartening, though, that there weren’t as many brown-skinned magical girlies for me to fawn over, but I have been seeing more of them lately. There was, of course, Rachel True holding it down in the ’90s cult classic The Craft (she has a gorgeous tarot deck now, if you’re interested), but we’ve also gotten Tati Gabrielle as Prudence in the updated Sabrina show, and some of these witchy manga are getting adapted, which means even more representation on screen.
If you’re down for a way to rep your cutely spooky and witchy nostalgia, here are some goodies for all the lovers of ’90s witch shows and movies.
This “Raised by ’90s Witch Movies” Vinyl Sticker started me down this rabbit hole of witchy nostalgia. $4
Salem was a big part of my love of Sabrina Teenage Witch, and this sticker will be finding its way to my kindle shortly. $4
With ’90s and ’00s fashion back like it is, this sleeveless top feels right on time. $35
This Hocus Pocus tarot card bookmark is the perfect blend of witchy interests. For $2.50, you’ll be sent a surprise one.
Amuck! Amuck! Amuck! Those who get it, get it. $19+
This iconic quartet! Rewatching made me realize how much of a hot mess they were, but child me was enamored by all of them. Get this as a sticker or a magnet for $4+
More retro realness to wear! $33
I rewatched Halloweentown recently, after having not seen it in probably like 20 years, and it was such a sweet nostalgia trip, and it makes this sticker all the more endearing. $3
As annoying as VHS’s could be, I now kind of…miss them? I’m sure it’s the nostalgia talking, but in any case, this adorable sticker with all the cutesy spooky ’90s movies is $4.
We love a witchy pun! Especially one that manages to work in another, very ’90s icon. I can’t tell you how much I begged my mom to get me an Easy-Bake Oven before she relented. (And the recipes were totally disappointing!)
I still like this shirt, though. $17+
Reading witchy books and rewatching certain movies each year, starting September 1st, is a way I love to get into the spirit of fall. If you’d like more fall-friendly goodies, there’s also autumnal bookish decor you could populate your house with.