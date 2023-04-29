Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 29, 2023 Kelly Jensen Apr 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb Get This Deal $1.99 This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura Get This Deal $1.99 A Constellation of Roses by Miranda Asebedo Get This Deal $1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 Hysteria by Megan Miranda Get This Deal $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger Get This Deal $4.99 Rotters by Daniel Kraus Get This Deal $3.99 Somebody That I Used To Know by Dana L. Davis Get This Deal You Might Also Like Expand Your Bookshelf With These 8 Interstellar Books Like The Expanse Quiz: Can You Match the Sci-Fi Opening Line To Its Novel? When Children's Book Authors Don't Like Children's Books Love & Other Epic Adventures: Science Fiction Romance Books The Best Sci-Fi Spaceships from Across the Galaxies Affordable Book Depository Alternatives