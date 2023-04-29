Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day for April 29, 2023

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize
$1.99 Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb
This Time Will Be Different
$1.99 This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura
A Constellation of Roses
$1.99 A Constellation of Roses by Miranda Asebedo
On The Come Up
$1.99 On The Come Up by Angie Thomas
Hysteria
$1.99 Hysteria by Megan Miranda
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcy Little Badger
Rotters
$4.99 Rotters by Daniel Kraus
Somebody That I Used To Know
$3.99 Somebody That I Used To Know by Dana L. Davis
