Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: April 30, 2022 Deals Apr 30, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Curiosity BooksThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by Curiosity Books. $1.99 The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson Get This Deal $1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl Get This Deal $2.99 Me Moth by Amber McBride Get This Deal $2.99 Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner Get This Deal $2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta Get This Deal $2.99 Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller Get This Deal $1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan Get This Deal $2.99 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs Get This Deal You Might Also Like Deconstructing LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE The 2022 Edgar Allan Poe Mystery Award Winners The 10 Most F*cked Up Books We’ve Ever Read The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of 15 of the Best Books on Roman History 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now