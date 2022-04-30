Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Deals of the Day: April 30, 2022

The Lucky Ones
$1.99 The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson
Neverworld Wake
$1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl
Me Moth
$2.99 Me Moth by Amber McBride
Six Angry Girls
$2.99 Six Angry Girls by Adrienne Kisner
Gearbreakers
$2.99 Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta
Blade of Secrets
$2.99 Blade of Secrets by Tricia Levenseller 
The Astonishing Color of After
$1.99 The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
$2.99 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
