Young Adult Deals Book Riot's YA Book Deals of the Day: January 13, 2024 Deals Jan 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves Get This Deal $2.99 Scavenge The Stars by Tara Sim Get This Deal $2.99 Find Him Where You Left Him Dead by Kristen Simmons Get This Deal $2.99 I Believe In A Thing Called Love by Maurene Goo Get This Deal $1.99 Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka Get This Deal $2.99 Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft by ed. Jessica Spotswood & Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker Get This Deal $2.99 All The Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry Get This Deal