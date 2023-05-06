Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for May 6, 2023 Deals May 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Strike The Zither by Joan He Get This Deal $1.99 The Poison Season by Mara Rutherford Get This Deal $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal $2.99 It Goes Like This by Miel Moreland Get This Deal $2.99 Himawari House by Harmoney Becker Get This Deal $2.99 Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler Get This Deal $2.99 The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould Get This Deal $2.99 Agnes At The End of the World by Kelly McWilliams Get This Deal $2.99 Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard Get This Deal $1.99 I Hunt Killers by Barry Lyga Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy Fantasy Books for People Who Don't Like Fantasy Books Illinois To Become First State to Ban Book Bans 8 Summer Mystery Books to Heat Up Your TBR What is Literary Fiction, Anyway? Is This Real Life?: 8 of the Most Surreal Books Ever Written