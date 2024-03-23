Young Adult Deals

Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler
$2.99 The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler by John Hendrix
Get This Deal
The Truth of Right Now
$3.99 The Truth of Right Now by Kara Lee Corthron
Get This Deal
Grown
$2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
None Shall Sleep
$2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney
Get This Deal
Out of the Easy
$2.99 Out of the Easy by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
White Rabbit
$2.99 White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig
Get This Deal
The Battle of Jericho
$.99 The Battle of Jericho by Sharon M. Draper
Get This Deal
Ever The Hunted
$1.99 Ever The Hunted by Erin Summerill
Get This Deal