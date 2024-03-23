Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 23, 2024 Deals Mar 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler by John Hendrix Get This Deal $3.99 The Truth of Right Now by Kara Lee Corthron Get This Deal $2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $2.99 Out of the Easy by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $2.99 White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig Get This Deal $.99 The Battle of Jericho by Sharon M. Draper Get This Deal $1.99 Ever The Hunted by Erin Summerill Get This Deal You Might Also Like The OG Queen of Faerie Fantasy on Romantasy, BookTok and the Rise of YA 8 Nonfiction Books That SFF Fans Will Love Here Are The 2024 National Book Critics Circle Award Winners 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club Softer Scares: Light Horror Books