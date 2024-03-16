Young Adult Deals Book Riot’s YA Book Deals of the Day for March 16, 2024 Deals Mar 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 This Dark Descent by Kalyn Josephson Get This Deal $3.99 The Burning Sky by Sherry Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri Get This Deal $1.99 Unholy Terrors by Lyndall Clipstone Get This Deal $4.99 My So-Called Bollywood Life by Nisha Sharma Get This Deal $2.99 What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo Get This Deal $2.99 Born to Fly: The First Women's Air Race Across America by Steve Sheinkin, illustrated by Bijou Karman Get This Deal $2.99 In The Ravenous Dark by A.M. Strickland Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Atlantic's List of The Great American Novels The Best Romantasy Audiobooks to Sweep You Away Librarians Lock Autauga-Prattville Public Library in Protest After Director Fired by Board 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate If You Are a Romantic, Read 10 of the Best Completed Historical Romance Series The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists