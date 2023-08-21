Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for August 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

A Hat Full of Sky
$1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett
Skin Folk
$1.99 Skin Folk by Nalo Hopkinson
Nordic Tales
$2.99 Nordic Tales by Chronicle Books
Spin the Dawn
$1.99 Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim
Hex Appeal
$4.50 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Yellow Jessamine
$4.99 Yellow Jessamine by Caitlin Starling
Poison Study
$1.99 Poison Study by Maria V. Snyder
The Lives of Tao
$2.99 The Lives of Tao by Wesley Chu
