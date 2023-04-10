Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

Book Riot’s SFF Deals for April 10, 2023

Today’s Featured Deals

Record of a Spaceborn Few
$1.99 Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers
Binti
$1.99 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
The Hollow Places
$1.99 The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher
A Dirty Job
$2.99 A Dirty Job by Christopher Moore
Fault Tolerance
$1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes
The Descent of Monsters
$4.99 The Descent of Monsters by Neon Yang
The Citadel of Weeping Pearls
$1.99 The Citadel of Weeping Pearls by Aliette de Bodard
Oona Out of Order
$2.99 Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore 
