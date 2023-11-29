Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Honey and Spice
$1.99 Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
The Build Up
$4.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson
The Other Miss Bridgerton
$1.99 The Other Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
In the Likely Event
$2.50 In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros
Heartless
$1.99 Heartless by Gena Showalter
Make a Scene
$3.99 Make a Scene by Mimi Grace
Snowed In for Christmas
$3.99 Snowed In for Christmas by Jacqueline Snowe
Piece of Cake
$1.99 Piece of Cake by Mary Hollis Huddleston
