Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for November 2, 2022 Deals Nov 2, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fierce ReadsToday’s edition of Romance Daily Deals is sponsored by Fierce Reads $2.99 Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers Get This Deal $1.99 Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam Get This Deal $1.99 Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan Get This Deal $2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers 10 of the Best New Romance Novels Out In November 2022 The Best Horror of the Year: The Winners of the Shirley Jackson Awards The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon November 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week