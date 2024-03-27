Romance Deals

Book Riot’s Romance Deals for March 27, 2024

STIFF
$0.99 STIFF by Stephanie Nicole Norris
The Secret to a Southern Wedding
$1.99 The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia Williams
Forbidden Lyrics
$2.99 Forbidden Lyrics by Kelsie Rae
Beard with Me
$0.99 Beard with Me by Penny Reid
Velvet Song
$1.99 Velvet Song by Jude Deveraux
Accidentally His
$6.99 Accidentally His by Sabrina Jeffries
