Romance Deals Book Riot’s Romance Deals for December 28, 2022 Deals Dec 28, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn Get This Deal $2.99 Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola Get This Deal $1.99 Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma Get This Deal $1.99 A Prince on Paper by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $1.99 The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa Get This Deal $1.99 The Soldier's Scoundrel by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal You Might Also Like Introducing the 2023 Reading Log! Books That Have Gotten Better With Age 9 Healing Books About Trauma New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave