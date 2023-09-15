Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Book of Longings
$1.99 The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd
Get This Deal
Disorientation
$4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
Get This Deal
We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves
$1.99 We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler
Get This Deal
The Last White Man
$4.99 The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
Get This Deal
Siri, Who Am I?
$1.99 Siri, Who Am I? by Sam Tschida
Get This Deal
AI 2041
$2.99 AI 2041 by Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan
Get This Deal
The Stars Undying
$0.99 The Stars Undying by Emery Robin
Get This Deal
Queen Bee
$1.99 Queen Bee by Amalie Howard
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Fiancée Farce
$1.99 The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur
Get This Deal
The Bluest Eye
$1.99 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
The Body in the Garden
$1.99 The Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman
Get This Deal
The Female Persuasion
$1.99 The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Spells Like Teen Spirit
$1.99 Spells Like Teen Spirit by Kate Williams
Get This Deal
Big Magic
$1.99 Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
Get This Deal
Astonish Me
$1.99 Astonish Me by Maggie Shipstead
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal