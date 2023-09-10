Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for September 10, 2023 Deals Sep 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune Get This Deal $2.99 What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $3.99 The Secret Diaries of Charles Ignatius Sancho by Paterson Joseph Get This Deal $2.49 West Side Love Story by Priscilla Oliveras Get This Deal $2.99 Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger Get This Deal $2.99 Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz Get This Deal $2.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss Get This Deal $2.99 The Secret Keeper by Kate Morton Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones Get This Deal $3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess and the Fangirl by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad Get This Deal $2.99 The Death of Jane Lawrence by Caitlin Starling Get This Deal $1.99 Anno Dracula by Kim Newman Get This Deal You Might Also Like Book Banners May Force Closure of a Virginia Public Library October 1 Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Mulder, It's 30: 8 Great Books for the Anniversary of The X-Files 10 Terrifying New Horror Books to Read in September 2023 20 Marvelous Modern Poets 8 Amazing New Nonfiction Books to Read in September 2023