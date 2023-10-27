Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Veniss Underground
$3.99 Veniss Underground by Jeff VanderMeer
Get This Deal
The Mitford Murders
$3.99 The Mitford Murders by Jessica Fellowes
Get This Deal
The Ferryman
$1.99 The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
Get This Deal
Witchlings
$1.99 Witchlings by Claribel A. Ortega
Get This Deal
Akin
$4.99 Akin by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
Vampires Never Get Old
$2.99 Vampires Never Get Old by Zoraida Córdova & Natalie C. Parker
Get This Deal
Dolly Parton, Songteller
$2.99 Dolly Parton, Songteller by Dolly Parton & Robert K. Oermann
Get This Deal
A Map for the Missing
$4.99 A Map for the Missing by Belinda Huijuan Tang
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Mister Magic
$5.99 Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
Chouette
$1.99 Chouette by Claire Oshetsky
Get This Deal
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library
$5.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Get This Deal
The Rage of Dragons
$2.99 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Bad Witch Burning
$1.99 Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Get This Deal
Dirty Laundry
$1.99 Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose
Get This Deal
The St. Ambrose School for Girls
$5.99 The St. Ambrose School for Girls by Jessica Ward
Get This Deal
Zero Days
$6.99 Zero Days by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal