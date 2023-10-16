Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Lone Women
$1.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle
When No One Is Watching
$1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Our Woman in Moscow
$1.99 Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams
The Anthropocene Reviewed
$2.99 The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
My Year of Rest and Relaxation
$1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh 
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Imaginary Friend
$2.99 Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
The Only Daughter
$3.99 The Only Daughter by A.B. Yehoshua, translation by Stuart Schoffman 
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The City Beautiful
$2.99 The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
The Keeper of Night
$2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker
When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain
$4.99 When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain by Nghi Vo
Sleeping Giants
$1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
Previous Daily Deals

Mooncakes
$2.99 Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Plain Bad Heroines
$1.99 Plain Bad Heroines by emily m. danforth
Drowned Country
$1.99 Drowned Country by Emily Tesh
The First to Die at the End
$2.99 The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera
