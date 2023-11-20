Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 20, 2023 Deals Nov 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid Get This Deal $2.99 Outlawed by Anna North Get This Deal $1.99 The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $1.99 Cross Her Heart by Sarah Pinborough Get This Deal $4.99 Lessons by Ian McEwan Get This Deal $2.99 A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World by C. A. Fletcher Get This Deal $1.99 Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan Get This Deal $2.99 Wanderers by Chuck Wendig Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal $3.99 Peach Blossom Spring by Melissa Fu Get This Deal $3.99 Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.49 Mothered by Zoje Stage Get This Deal $0.99 Mindwalker by Kate Dylan Get This Deal $2.99 Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $1.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble The Best Books of 2023 2023 National Book Awards Announced These are the Bestselling Audiobooks of 2023 The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon Affordable Book Depository Alternatives