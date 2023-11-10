Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 10, 2023 Deals Nov 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Sula by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $1.99 In the Woods by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper Get This Deal $1.99 The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer Get This Deal $2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 The Diviners by Libba Bray Get This Deal $1.99 The Future is History by Masha Gessen Get This Deal $1.99 Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell Get This Deal $5.99 The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swann Get This Deal $1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 And Don't F&%k It Up by Maria Elena Fernandez Get This Deal $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best High Fantasy Books for Magical Escapes The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The 10 Best Indie Publishing Companies To Follow To Find Your Next Read The Best Novels of 2023, According to Oprah Daily 14 New November Book Club Picks, From GMA Book Club to The Stacks Book Club