Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 5, 2024 Deals May 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99We Deserve Monuments by Jas HammondsGet This Deal$2.99Elmet by Fiona MozleyGet This Deal $2.99Conversations With Birds by Priyanka KumarGet This Deal$2.99The Magician's Daughter by H. G. ParryGet This Deal $1.99Real Love by Rachel LindsayGet This Deal$.99Penelope in Retrograde by Brooke AbramsGet This Deal $1.49The Bookshop and The Barbarian by Morgan StangGet This Deal$3.99100 Years of the Best American Short Stories by Lorrie MooreGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten, trans. by Marlaine DelargyGet This Deal$3.99A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle PorterGet This Deal $1.99Secret Lives by Mark de CastriqueGet This Deal$1.99Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall KimmererGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99A Quantum Love Story by Mike ChenGet This Deal$2.99The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India HoltonGet This Deal $1.99Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel HarrisonGet This Deal$1.99The Blood Trials by N. E. DavenportGet This Deal You Might Also Like Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries 8 of the Best New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in May 2024 May the Books Be With You: 10 New SFF Books Out May 2024 New Horror Books: May You Be Scared This May? Yes, You May 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024 The Best Books of the 21st Century (So Far)