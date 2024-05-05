Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

We Deserve Monuments

$2.99

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
Get This Deal
Elmet

$2.99

Elmet by Fiona Mozley
Get This Deal
Conversations With Birds

$2.99

Conversations With Birds by Priyanka Kumar
Get This Deal
The Magician's Daughter

$2.99

The Magician's Daughter by H. G. Parry
Get This Deal
Real Love

$1.99

Real Love by Rachel Lindsay
Get This Deal
Penelope in Retrograde

$.99

Penelope in Retrograde by Brooke Abrams
Get This Deal
The Bookshop and The Barbarian

$1.49

The Bookshop and The Barbarian by Morgan Stang
Get This Deal
100 Years of the Best American Short Stories

$3.99

100 Years of the Best American Short Stories by Lorrie Moore
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good

$3.99

An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten, trans. by Marlaine Delargy
Get This Deal
A Grandmother Begins the Story

$3.99

A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter
Get This Deal
Secret Lives

$1.99

Secret Lives by Mark de Castrique
Get This Deal
Braiding Sweetgrass

$1.99

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Quantum Love Story

$2.99

A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels

$2.99

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton
Get This Deal
Such Sharp Teeth

$1.99

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
The Blood Trials

$1.99

The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport
Get This Deal