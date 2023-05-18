Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 18, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Lone Women
$6.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle
An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good
$2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten
The Salt Roads
$1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
The Wedding Party
$1.99 The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory
Star Wars Year by Year
$1.99 Star Wars Year by Year by Kristin Baver, et al.
Glass Houses
$2.99 Glass Houses by Louise Penny
The Power
$2.99 The Power by Naomi Alderman
Homecoming King
$2.99 Homecoming King by Penny Reid
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
$1.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
An American Marriage
$3.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Deep
$4.99 The Deep by Alma Katsu
Good Morning, Midnight
$1.99 Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Turtles All The Way Down
$2.99 Turtles All The Way Down by John Green
The Return
$2.99 The Return by Rachel Harrison
Previous Daily Deals

The Secret Life of Groceries
$4.99 The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr
The Little Venice Bookshop
$0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin
Our Wives Under the Sea
$3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
