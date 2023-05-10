Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 10, 2023 Deals May 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang Get This Deal $1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins Get This Deal $2.99 Monday's Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Lady Hotspur by Tessa Gratton Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw Get This Deal $1.99 In The Shadow of the Banyan by Vaddey Ratner Get This Deal $1.99 When These Mountains Burn by David Joy Get This Deal $4.99 Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America's Cemeteries by Greg Melville Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing Get This Deal $1.99 Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi Get This Deal $1.99 Oaxaca by Bricia Lopez & Javier Cabral Get This Deal $1.99 The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead Get This Deal $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal $1.99 Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Winners of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize 10 of the Best Fantasy Books of Summer 2023 12 Book Clubs' Excellent Picks For May 2023 Tipping the Scale: 20 Must-Read Dragon Books 10 of the Best Magic Systems in Fantasy The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists