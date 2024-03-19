Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking
$1.99 Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking by Raquel V. Reyes
Get This Deal
The Inheritance of Loss
$2.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
Get This Deal
Mammoths at the Gates
$2.99 Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo
Get This Deal
The Trap
$1.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal
The Actual Star
$1.99 The Actual Star by Monica Byrne
Get This Deal
The Maid
$1.99 The Maid by Nita Prose
Get This Deal
The English Patient
$1.99 The English Patient by Michael Ondaatje
Get This Deal
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde
$6.99 A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp
$1.99 The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swap, trans. by Amy Bojang
Get This Deal
Rich People Problems
$1.99 Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan
Get This Deal
Normal People
$1.99 Normal People by Sally Rooney
Get This Deal
Gods Behaving Badly
$2.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Most Intriguing Lady
$1.99 A Most Intriguing Lady by Sarah Ferguson
Get This Deal
The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be
$1.99 The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be by Shannon Gibney
Get This Deal
Such Sharp Teeth
$4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
The Incarnations
$.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker
Get This Deal