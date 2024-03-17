Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 17, 2024 Deals Mar 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $2.99 Near the Bone by Christina Henry Get This Deal $2.99 The Next New Syrian Girl by Ream Shukairy Get This Deal $.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker Get This Deal $3.99 Kiss My Cupcake by Helena Hunting Get This Deal $2.99 Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen Get This Deal $4.99 Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino Get This Deal $2.99 Paperback Crush: The Totally Radical History of '80s and '90s Teen Fiction by Gabrielle Moss Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh Get This Deal $1.99 Later by Stephen King Get This Deal $2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund Get This Deal $2.99 Zora Books Her Happily Ever After by Taj McCoy Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 A Good Day to Pie by Misha Popp Get This Deal $4.99 The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam Get This Deal $3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Romantasy Audiobooks to Sweep You Away The Atlantic's List of The Great American Novels 8 Ridiculously-Good Fantasy Books Like Baldur's Gate 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Librarians Lock Autauga-Prattville Public Library in Protest After Director Fired by Board If You Are a Romantic, Read 10 of the Best Completed Historical Romance Series