Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
One Bronze Knuckle by Kenneth Hunter Gordon

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by One Bronze Knuckle by Kenneth Hunter Gordon.

Today's Featured Deals

In the Company of Witches
$1.99 In the Company of Witches by Auralee Wallace
Get This Deal
The Famished Road
$2.99 The Famished Road by Ben Okri
Get This Deal
Hold Still
$2.99 Hold Still by Nina LaCour
Get This Deal
On the Come Up
$1.99 On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
Get This Deal
Meet Cute Diary
$1.99 Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee
Get This Deal
Eloquent Rage
$2.99 Eloquent Rage by Brittney C. Cooper
Get This Deal
Florida
$2.99 Florida by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal
Diary of a Drag Queen
$2.99 Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Tiger Came to the Mountains
$0.99 The Tiger Came to the Mountains by Silvia-Moreno Garcia
Get This Deal
One Life
$1.99 One Life by Megan Rapinoe
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling for $2.99

The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Seventh Heaven by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

The World-Ending Fire: The Essential Wendell Berry by Wendell Berry for $1.99

It's Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan for $2.99

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams for $2.99

In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado for $1.99

The Golden Cage by Camilla Läckberg for $1.99

The Silver Star by Jeannette Walls for $2.99

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99

Anna K Away by Jenny Lee for $2.99

Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99

K-pop Confidential by Stephan Lee for $1.99

The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry for $2.99

Read Between The Lines by Rachel Lacey for $1.99

The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $3.99

Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguen for $2.99

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu for $2.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $1.99

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha for $1.99