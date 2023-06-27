Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 27, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Crying in H Mart
$6.99 Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Shadow and Bone
$1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
The Accidental Pinup
$1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson
Seven Days in June
$2.99 Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
The Wonder
$2.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
Dawn
$1.99 Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
The Darkness Outside Us
$1.99 The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer
A Dowry of Blood
$2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson
Tell Me I'm Worthless
$2.99 Tell Me I'm Worthless by Alison Rumfitt
Invisible Man
$2.99 Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

When Life Gives You Vampires
$1.99 When Life Gives You Vampires by Gloria Duke
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Ryan Leslie
We, the Drowned
$2.99 We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen
The Book of Pride
$2.99 The Book of Pride by Mason Funk
Previous Daily Deals

The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books
$1.99 The Labyrinth of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers
Sinister Graves
$1.99 Sinister Graves by Marcie R. Rendon
How Much of These Hills Is Gold
$2.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang 
Hope Never Dies
$1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer
