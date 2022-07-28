Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Publishing Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99

Heart and Seoul by Jen Frederick for $4.99

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99

The Dinosaur Artist Paige Williams for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $2.99

Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss for $2.99

The Secret Place by Tana French for $1.99

The Seep by Chana Porter for $1.99

No Heaven for Good Boys by Keisha Bush for $2.99

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett for $1.99

The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama for $1.99

The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo for $1.99

Asking for a Friend by Andi Osho for $0.99

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $2.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos for $1.99

The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey for $1.99

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen for $2.99

Up All Night by Laura Silverman for $1.99

Necroscope by Brian Lumley for $2.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons for $0.99