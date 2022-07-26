Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get Underlined Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Get Underlined.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

No Heaven for Good Boys by Keisha Bush for $2.99

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett for $1.99

The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama for $1.99

The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo for $1.99

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath for $2.99

Asking for a Friend by Andi Osho for $0.99

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $2.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos for $1.99

The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey for $1.99

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen for $2.99

Up All Night by Laura Silverman for $1.99

Necroscope by Brian Lumley for $2.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons for $0.99

The Stand-In by Lily Chu for $1.99

The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell for $0.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister for $1.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $1.99

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99