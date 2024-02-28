Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 28, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Mercies
$2.99 The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Buttermilk Graffiti
$2.99 Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
Very Sincerely Yours
$1.99 Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfery
Lagoon
$1.99 Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor
Yesterday
$3.99 Yesterday by Felicia Yap
Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir
$1.99 Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir by Akwaeke Emezi
A Discovery of Witches
$2.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Real Queer America
$3.99 Real Queer America by Samantha Allen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Cuban Heiress
$1.99 The Cuban Heiress by Chanel Cleeton
Dopesick
$3.99 Dopesick by Beth Macy
The Song of Achilles
$3.99 The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Shutter
$1.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Previous Daily Deals

The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy
$1.99 The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu
The Dead Romantics
$4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Red Widow
$1.99 Red Widow by Alma Katsu
While We Were Dating
$1.99 While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
