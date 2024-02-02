Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 2, 2024 Deals Feb 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $2.99 Don't Cry For Me by Daniel Black Get This Deal $2.99 Emperors of the Deep by William McKeever Get This Deal $1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson Get This Deal $1.99 Ancient Egypt by DK Get This Deal $1.99 After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid Get This Deal $3.99 Don't Panic by Neil Gaiman, David K. Dickson, et al Get This Deal $2.99 Day of Fire by Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, et al Get This Deal $2.99 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter Get This Deal $6.99 Starter Villain by John Scalzi Get This Deal $2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich Get This Deal $1.99 When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 South to America by Imani Perry Get This Deal $1.99 Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 Wahala by Nikki May Get This Deal $2.99 The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren Get This Deal $2.99 How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann Get This Deal $3.99 Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil by Melina Marchetta Get This Deal $1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 12 New Mystery & Thriller Books Out February 2024 The Books Must Flow: 8 Rad New SFF Books Out February 2024 The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Books on Goodreads 12 of the Best Award-Winning Romance Novels 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of February 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out January 30, 2024