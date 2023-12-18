Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Neighbor Favor
$2.99 The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
The Power
$2.99 The Power by Naomi Alderman
Get This Deal
The Changeling
$2.99 The Changeling by Victor LaValle
Get This Deal
The Wishing Game
$1.99 The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer
Get This Deal
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
$1.99 Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal
People of the Book
$2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
Get This Deal
We Keep The Dead Close
$3.99 We Keep The Dead Close by Becky Cooper
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Afterlife
$2.99 Afterlife by Julia Alvarez
Get This Deal
Jana Goes Wild
$3.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
The Book of Gothel
$4.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
Get This Deal
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
Get This Deal
The Apology
$3.99 The Apology by Jimin Han
Get This Deal
The House on Vesper Sands
$1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
Get This Deal
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal