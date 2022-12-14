Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 14, 2022 Deals Dec 14, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon Get This Deal $5.99 How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang Get This Deal $4.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $3.99 If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery Get This Deal $2.99 The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf Get This Deal $4.99 Circe by Madeline Miller Get This Deal $2.99 Half A Soul by Olivia Atwater Get This Deal $2.99 I Thought It Was Just Me by Brené Brown Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 Marple by Agatha Christie + Various Authors Get This Deal $3.99 The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $3.99 The Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 How To Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent Get This Deal $4.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal Get This Deal You Might Also Like 25 of the Best Nonfiction Books of All Time These are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of 2023 Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022 Introducing the Best SFF of 2022