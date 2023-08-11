Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 11, 2023 Deals Aug 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Get This Deal $1.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel Get This Deal $1.99 Rootless by Krystle Zara Appiah Get This Deal $2.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $2.99 Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $1.99 The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams Get This Deal $1.99 The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $1.99 The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.99 VenCo by Cherie Dimaline Get This Deal $1..99 The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai Get This Deal $1.99 The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Off The Map by Trish Doller Get This Deal $2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song Get This Deal $1.99 Rebel by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead 10 of the Best Puzzle Mysteries Publishers Refuse to Become Complicit in Texas Book Banning The Books That Lost Publishers the Most Money The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads