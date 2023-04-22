Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 22, 2023 Deals Apr 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Confessions in B-Flat by Donna Hill Get This Deal $4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $1.99 Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs Get This Deal $1.99 It's Not What You Think by Sabeeha Rehman Get This Deal $1.99 The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer Get This Deal $2.99 Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit Get This Deal $2.99 Cinder & Glass by Melissa De La Cruz Get This Deal $1.99 The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote Get This Deal $2.99 Legend by Marie Lu Get This Deal $1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $2.99 Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty Get This Deal $1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig Get This Deal $2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Very Best Alternate History Books 20 Dark Academia Romance Books to Swoon and Obsess Over 9 Dystopian Tales That Are Too Damn Real TWILIGHT TV Series Announced Can You Guess The Horror Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews? The 8 Best YA Lost Heir Fantasy books