Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Confessions in B-Flat
$1.99 Confessions in B-Flat by Donna Hill
The Sanatorium
$4.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
Small Fry
$1.99 Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs
It's Not What You Think
$1.99 It's Not What You Think by Sabeeha Rehman
The Interestings
$1.99 The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer
Men Explain Things to Me
$2.99 Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit
Cinder & Glass
$2.99 Cinder & Glass by Melissa De La Cruz
The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett
$1.99 The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
In Cold Blood
$1.99 In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
Legend
$2.99 Legend by Marie Lu
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
$1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Previous Daily Deals

The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
$2.99 Smoke Gets in Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty
How to Stop Time
$1.99 How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
The Darkening
$2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara
