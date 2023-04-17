Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Velvet Was The Night
$2.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 
Get This Deal
The Skeleton Key
$.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Get This Deal
The Darkening
$2.99 The Darkening by Sunya Mara
Get This Deal
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
$2.99 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes by Caitlin Doughty 
Get This Deal
The Kite Runner
$1.99 The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini 
Get This Deal
Her Hidden Genius
$2.99 Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
Kiss My Cupcake
$2.99 Kiss My Cupcake by Helena Hunting
Get This Deal
All My Puny Sorrows
$3.99 All My Puny Sorrows by Miriam Toews
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Iron Raven
$2.99 The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
Saint X
$3.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin
Get This Deal
Before the Devil Breaks You
$3.99 Before the Devil Breaks You by Libba Bray
Get This Deal
Wolf Hall
$3.99 Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Rip Through Time
$2.99 A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
Get This Deal
The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022
$2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2022 by Rebecca Roanhorse & John Joseph Adams
Get This Deal
The Kiss Curse
$2.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry
$4.99 The Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Get This Deal