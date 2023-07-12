Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2023 Deals Jul 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Marlon Bundo, Jill Twiss, EG Keller Get This Deal $0.99 Knights and Bikes by Gabrielle Kent Get This Deal $1.99 How High the Moon by Karyn Parsons Get This Deal $1.99 The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris Get This Deal $2.99 Mihi Ever After by Tae Keller, Geraldine Rodríguez Get This Deal $0.99 Lone Wolf by Edo van Belkom Get This Deal You Might Also Like Clued In: 10 of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2023 So Far Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers (Updated July 12) The Best Amazon Prime Day Book Deals (Updated July 12) 20 Must-Read Works of Historical Fiction Set in Mexico The Best New Book Releases Out July 11, 2023