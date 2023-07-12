Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo
$1.99 A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Marlon Bundo, Jill Twiss, EG Keller
Knights and Bikes
$0.99 Knights and Bikes by Gabrielle Kent
How High the Moon
$1.99 How High the Moon by Karyn Parsons
The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza
$1.99 The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris
Mihi Ever After
$2.99 Mihi Ever After by Tae Keller, Geraldine Rodríguez
Lone Wolf
$0.99 Lone Wolf by Edo van Belkom
