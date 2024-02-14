Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for February 14, 2024 Deals Feb 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Bathe the Cat by Alice B. McGinty, ill. by David Roberts Get This Deal $2.99 Mighty Inside by Sundee Frazier Get This Deal $2.99 African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History by Tracey Baptiste Get This Deal $1.99 Clash by Kayla Miller Get This Deal $1.99 Hoodoo by Ronald L. Smith Get This Deal $3.99 Freedom Soup by Tami Charles and Jacqueline Alcántara Get This Deal $3.99 The Great Greene Heist by Varian Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Willow and Bunny by Anitra Rowe Schulte, ill. by Christopher Denise Get This Deal You Might Also Like Let Us Feast: 10 Horror Books to Crave in Early 2024 9 Romantic Dark Academia Books The Best New Book Releases Out February 13, 2024 Books Like THE THREE-BODY PROBLEM that Explore Humanity's Role in Space The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists